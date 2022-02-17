Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $594,544.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

