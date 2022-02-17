SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Tops $123.04 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

