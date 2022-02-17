Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Shares of SKHCF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

