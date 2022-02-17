Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

SKHHY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 74,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,077. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.