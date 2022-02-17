Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
SKHHY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 74,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,077. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
