SonoCoin (SONO) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $106,616.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.