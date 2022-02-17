SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $121,304.14 and $27,029.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,733.63 or 1.00090229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00363329 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

