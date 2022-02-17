Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,689 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 161,962 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

