South Jersey Industries (SJI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.