South Jersey Industries (SJI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SJI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.
Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.