South32 Limited (LON:S32) Announces Dividend of $0.09

South32 Limited (LON:S32) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.40. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32). The company has a market cap of £11.21 billion and a PE ratio of -78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S32 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

