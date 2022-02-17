Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 297,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,297. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

