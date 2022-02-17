Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE SO opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

