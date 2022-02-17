Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of SO opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

