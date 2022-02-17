Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 112,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,297. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.