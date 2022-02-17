Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
