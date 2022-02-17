SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.23. 897,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,599. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

