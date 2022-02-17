SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

