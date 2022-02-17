SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.