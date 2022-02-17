Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 3.1%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

