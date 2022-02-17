Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 3.1%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)
