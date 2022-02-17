Spectrum Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the typical volume of 510 call options.

SPB traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 336,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,812. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.