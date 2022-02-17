Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $14,903.81 and approximately $2,811.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00287059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

