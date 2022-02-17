Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $82,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

