Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.37% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $51,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.