Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1,388.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,872 shares of company stock worth $13,617,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.85 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

