Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

