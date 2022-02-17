Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.
Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
