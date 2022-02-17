Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $289.23.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

