Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Square stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. Square has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.94.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
