Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Square stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. Square has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Square stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.94.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.