StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.62 million and $44.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,025.74 or 1.00154573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00358240 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

