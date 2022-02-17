Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,563.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Stably USD has a market cap of $471,637.63 and approximately $25,563.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00106941 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

