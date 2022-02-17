STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.
STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,619. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.