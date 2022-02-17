STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,619. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

