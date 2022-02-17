Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

