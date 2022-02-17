Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.49. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 45,325 shares.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 236,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.