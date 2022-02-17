State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

State Street has increased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

STT traded down $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,177. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. State Street has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

