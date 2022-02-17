Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

STLD stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

