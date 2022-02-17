Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
STLD stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
