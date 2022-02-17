Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,708 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

