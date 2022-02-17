Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.46). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.49.
Stenprop Company Profile (LON:STP)
Recommended Stories
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.