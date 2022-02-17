Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 52,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.