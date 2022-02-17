Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ciena stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 52,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
