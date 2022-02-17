Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.