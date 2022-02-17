Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
