Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $91.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

H traded down $4.48 on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 2,471,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

