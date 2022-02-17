Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 10327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

