Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (CDE, CNR, FANUY, GLBE, KEY, KNT, LKQ, NSP, NVDA, OCDX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 17th:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a buy rating. They currently have C$145.00 target price on the stock.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insperity continues to grapple with rising operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. The company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, the company remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month. Its consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases boost investors' confidence as well as positively impact earnings per share.”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.90.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

