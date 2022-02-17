StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is Untitled Investments LP’s 9th Largest Position

Untitled Investments LP boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for about 6.0% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned 0.28% of StoneCo worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 86,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

