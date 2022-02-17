StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,468. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in StoneMor by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in StoneMor during the second quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneMor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 302,792 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

