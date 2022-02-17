Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $270.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.17 million to $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STRA stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Education (STRA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.