Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $270.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.17 million to $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

