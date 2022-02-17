Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.23 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $66.17 million and $14.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00106941 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

