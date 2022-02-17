Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Stride worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 80.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 300,294 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 56.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LRN opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

