Student Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.07 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $426,111.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

