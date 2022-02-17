Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Raised to 86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.
Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.49.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.