Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Raised to 86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

