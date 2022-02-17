Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Raised to 86.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

