Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,363. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$13.31 and a one year high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

